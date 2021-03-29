Gafni to Netanyahu: Let me think

While Shas chairman Minister Aryeh Deri was quick to announce his support for Binyamin Netanyahu's candidacy for prime minister Monday morning, United Torah Judaism chairman Moshe Gafni has yet to do so.

Kan News correspondent Michael Shemesh reported that the haredi parties were asked to express their support for the pro-Netanyahu bloc, but MK Gafni responded: "let me think."

Tomorrow, Gafni is expected to convene a meeting of the Degel Hatorah faction to consult with them before formulating his position with his colleagues from Agudat Yisrael.

Michael Shemesh wrote on his Twitter account that Gafni "is tired of Netanyahu and he has a hard time hiding it. Apparently he has no other option and now he is 'bound,' but pay attention to two things: He is causing a huge headache for Netanyahu at a sensitive time and when the opportunity arises, he will be the first to bolt."

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Monday called on Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett, and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar to sit down with him to negotiate a coalition which would replace Binyamin Netanyahu as prime minister.

Gantz urged his fellow party leaders to gather for a four-way meeting "in order to resolve the political tangle and find a way to replace Netanyahu," the statement said.

"I called on the leaders of the bloc of change to sit down as soon as possible so that we can form an honest government and stop Netanyahu's rule," he said.