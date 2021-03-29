New Hope: 'Lapid's attempt to form government is doing damage'

Senior officials in the New Hope party have criticized Yesh Atid chief MK Yair Lapid, who is working to form a government led by himself, with the support of the Arab parties.

According to sources, Lapid must understand that his moves must be coordinated with Yamina chair MK Naftali Bennett, Yediot Aharonot reported.

"There is no possibility to form a government without Naftali Bennett being the first in the rotation," the New Hope sources said. "Bennett needs to cross the lines and he will do so only if he will be first in the rotation. Lapid is doing damage in his attempts to form a government at any price, in partnership with the Arab parties. By doing so he is pushing Bennett into [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu's arms."

"If Lapid recovers himself, it will be possible to consolidate recommendations to support Naftali Bennett, but if Bennett understands that there are no preparations to form a government, he will go with Netanyahu."

It has been reported that the coordination between New Hope and Yamina also includes the Blue and White chief, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is seriously considering recommending Bennett to the President as his party's candidate for prime minister.