Rabbi Ronen Neuwirth passes away

Fifty-year-old Rabbi Ronen Neuwirth, one of the founders of the Beit Hillel rabbinical organization who was seriously ill, passed away during Passover.

Rabbi Neuwirth, a frequent contributor to Arutz Sheva, served as the first director of the Beit Hillel rabbinical organization until 2015. He served as rabbi of the Ohel Ari congregation in the city of Ra'anana.

After leaving his position in the community rabbinate in Ra'anana, he began serving as a community rabbi in Caesarea, a position he held since 2018.

The Ohel Ari congregation held a prayer for his healing last week attended by many members of his former congregation.

Rabbi Avraham Stav eulogized him, saying "I have never met such a rabbi. With exuberant charisma and contagious enthusiasm, with the sharpness of a programmer and the innocence of a child, with infinite optimism and an uncontrollable urge to do good."

"Rabbi Ronen Neuwirth has brought so much light into the world, and he still did not manage to fulfill so many dreams. I can't believe the fire in those eyes has gone out. May his soul be bound in the bundle of life."

The World Bnei Akiva movement said, "The World Bnei Akiva movement is hurting the passing of the late Rabbi Ronen Neuwirth."

"Rabbi Neuwirth is a former central emissary of the World Bnei Akiva Movement in North America.

"He lived a life of Torah and work, was an entrepreneur and was involved, all his life, in the development of the Torah of the Land of Israel attentive to the challenges of the time and the challenges of the Jewish people in Israel and the Diaspora.

"May his soul be bound in the bundle of life."