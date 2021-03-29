Live: Priestly Blessing at the Western Wall

Jerusalem police are preparing for the mass Birkat Kohanim (Priestly Blessing) ceremony, due to take place at the Western Wall with tens of thousands of participants.

The ceremony usually takes place on the third day of Pesach (Passover) and Sukkot (the Feast of Tabernacles). However, this year, it was decided to hold two ceremonies, on Monday and Tuesday, in order to reduce the number of participants at each one and enable the coronavirus restrictions to be kept.

As per Health Ministry guidelines and in coordination with the Israel Police, the public from around Israel will be allowed to come to the Western Wall Plaza during Passover 5781 limited only by the Plaza’s capacity.

The public is asked to come to only one of the two events to allow for a maximum number of participants.

Police presence in the area has been increased, and vehicles have been barred from entering the Old City of Jerusalem and nearby roads.

Israel Police called on the Israeli public to avoid arriving in the area via private vehicle, and instead use public transportation, the "Park and Go" parking lots and shuttles, and the light rail train.

The ceremony will take place Monday and Tuesday, and it will be broadcast live on Arutz Sheva.

The morning prayer, Shacharit, will begin at 8:45, with the first Birkat Kohanim taking place at 9:15. The second Birkat Kohanim, for the holiday Mussaf prayer, is expected to take place at 10:15. Prayers will end at approximately 10:45.



"The Western Wall Heritage Foundation thanks the Health Ministry and the Israel Police for their collaboration and asks the public to follow their directions and those of the ushers who will be guiding the public during Passover in order to safeguard the welfare of all those coming to the Western Wall Plaza," the Foundation said in a statement.