Two trains collided today in southern Egypt, killing at least 32 and wounding 66 according to the nations's Health Ministry.

One of the trains crashed into the back of the other for reasons that are not clear at this time. Three carriages were derailed in the incident.

The tragedy occurred two years following another train collision in Cairo's Ramses Station in which 24 people were killed, many others were injured, and the station was set ablaze.