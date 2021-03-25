Haredi parties tell Netanyahu to work with Mansour Abbas

Senior figures in the haredi parties who have spoken with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the last day have told him that they are in favor of a minority government with the support of Mansour Abbas' United Arab List if there is no way to form a government with 61 seats.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has not ruled out forming a government with the support of the UAL, but has not revealed his position on the issue.

Kan 11 reported that the Likud party is angry that 300,000 people who had previously voted for the party stayed home during this week's Knesset election. The Likud won 30 seats, down from 36 in the last election in March 2020.

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid is expected to receive the most recommendations to form the government, though he is not expected to be able to form a government.