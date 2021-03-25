US restoring assistance programs for the Palestinian Authority

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced the resumption of US economic and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian Authority which had been stopped by the Trump Administration.

"The United States is pleased to announce today $15 million in humanitarian assistance to support the most vulnerable communities in the West Bank and Gaza," Thomas-Greenfield said at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East Thursday.

The ambassador reiterated the Biden Administration's support for Israel and for the Two-State Solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

"President Biden has been a strong and consistent supporter of Israel throughout his career. As I have. The United States will continue to steadfastly stand by Israel, especially when it is unfairly singled out by one-sided resolutions and actions in international bodies," she said.

"I want to note that while we focus each month on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in these meetings, there are other issues in the region that are threats to international peace and security and deserve more of this Council’s attention," she said, noting that criticism of Israel often descends into anti-Semitism.

"Let me be clear: not all criticism of Israel is illegitimate. But too often, that criticism veers dangerously into anti-Semitism. Anti-Semitism, as with all forms of hate, works directly against the cause of peace. So, we will vigorously oppose one-sided efforts," she said.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield went on to describe the Biden Administration's vision for the peace process: "Under President Biden’s leadership, the United States has recommitted to the vision of a mutually agreed two-state solution, one in which Israel lives in peace and security alongside a viable Palestinian state. We believe this vision is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a democratic and Jewish state, while upholding the Palestinian people’s legitimate aspirations for a state of their own and to live with dignity and security.

"Our approach is to advance freedom, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians in tangible ways in the immediate term. That’s important in its own right. But these gains will also advance the prospects of a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with international law and in line with relevant UN resolutions. It is essential that both sides take concrete steps to advance the two-state solution.

"The United States calls on the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to refrain from all unilateral actions that make a two-state solution more difficult to achieve, whether settlement activity, home demolitions, incitement to violence, or providing compensation for individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism. We call for an end to all acts of violence, including acts of terrorism, as well as incitement to violence and acts of provocation and destruction," she said.