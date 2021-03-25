Report: Iran attacks Israeli ship in Arabian Sea

An Israeli-owned container ship was attacked by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea. There were no casualties, but the ship was damaged.

The ship was on its way from Tanzania to India. The ship's crew decided to continue sailing to India where an assessment of the damage would be conducted.

The Israeli government believes that this was a deliberate Iranian attack, in retaliation for the attack on the Iranian ship about two weeks ago off the coast of Syria, an attack which Iran claims was carried out by Israel.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that the IDF had deprived the Hezbollah terrorist organization of hundreds of millions of dollars through covert attacks on Iranian oil tankers that were supposed to reach Syria and from there transfer funds to Hezbollah.