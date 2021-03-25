Smotrich: There will be no gov't with support from Ra'am

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party made it clear this morning, Thursday, that he will in no way lend a hand to the formation of a right-wing government that will rely on the support of the Ra'am party.

"A right-wing government will not be formed based on Mansour Abbas' Ra'am. Period. Not from the inside, not from the outside, not through abstention, and not on any other Israbluff," Smotrich declared.

According to him, "Supporters of terrorism who deny the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish state are not a legitimate partner in any government."

"We have already become accustomed to the hypocrisy of the Left, which is pursuing Netanyahu who has brought tremendous achievements to the State of Israel, and in order to replace him is ready to sell the State of Israel to those who identify with its worst enemies - unfortunately we have gotten used to it. The irresponsible voices of some right-wing elements in recent days which support this reliance on 'friendly Abbas' reflect dangerous confusion. Friends, get it out of your head. It won't happen," Smotrich added.

Smotrich further elaborated on his solution to the political situation. "What will happen? Naftali Bennett and Gideon Sa'ar must put personal matters aside and enter a right-wing government. They can and should set conditions that will make this government truly right-wing - in law, settlement, security, in Jewish identity, in the removal of infiltrators, in the economy, etc. Religious Zionism will of course back them in these demands, and I am convinced that the haredi parties will do the same."

"The good of the State of Israel, but also of democracy and the election results, necessitate this step. Bennett and Sa'ar, together and separately, positioned themselves in these elections as candidates for right-wing prime minister instead of Netanyahu. Completely legitimate. But they failed and the people spoke clearly. Netanyahu received five times more votes than each of them. The right-wing public told them a resounding 'no' and asked that Netanyahu continue to lead the camp," he claimed.

"Sa'ar and Bennett must respect the democratic result, join a national government and get the State of Israel out of the mud. There are too many urgent issues on the agenda and the public will not forgive those who do not show the necessary responsibility and let personal considerations, hatred and boycotts prevail," Smotrich said.

"Naftali, Gideon, I am ready to sit down today and coordinate our essential demands of Netanyahu so that a real, good and functioning right-wing government can be formed immediately after Passover that will face the many challenges that lie ahead. Put everything aside and come," he concluded.