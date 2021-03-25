Health Ministry: Half of Israelis have received 2 vaccine doses

4,649,654 residents of the State of Israel received two Covid vaccine doses by last night, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

This is half of the residents of the State of Israel, the highest rate of those vaccinated in any country around the world.

The leading age group of vaccinated persons in the State of Israel are 70 to 79 years old, of whom 93 percent were vaccinated with two vaccine doses and an additional four percent with one vaccine dose.

In second place are those aged 90 and over with a 90.9 percent vaccination rate for 2 doses and and additional 6 percent who have been vaccinated with one dose.

Among younger age groups the vaccination rate is lower. For example, among those aged 20 to 29, 60.1 percent received two vaccine doses and another 11.9 percent received one vaccine dose.