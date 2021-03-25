92% of votes counted: Meretz strengthens, Ra'am weakens

The Election Commission announced this morning, Thursday, that so far 92% of the votes in the election have been counted. At the same time, the counting of about 430,000 double envelopes began.

According to the latest count, Likud has 30 seats, Yesh Atid - 17, Shas - 9, Blue and White - 8, Labor - 7, Yamina- 7, United Torah Judaism - 7, Yisrael Beytenu - 7, Joint List - 6, Religious Zionism - 6, New Hope - 6, Meretz - 6 and Ra'am - 4.

The Central Elections Committee says that final results are expected to be published tomorrow afternoon.