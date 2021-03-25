Is an exemption from US visas on the horizon?

Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, spoke on Tuesday with the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

During their conversation, the two discussed deepening the cooperation between the countries on the issue of the fight against terrorism and various security issues as well as strengthening bilateral relations.

Ambassador Erdan stressed that he sees high importance in the inclusion of Israel in the US administration's visa exemption program, and said that accepting Israel into the program would illustrate the special relations between the two countries and peoples.

Erdan stated that he would personally monitor the promotion of the issue until its completion. The two agreed that a joint Israeli-American task force would be established and it would present its conclusions to the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Ambassador.