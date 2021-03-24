Massachusetts HS football team used anti-Semitic language during game

During a recent game a Massachusetts high school football team used "highly offensive" language, some of which was anti-Semitic, the school district's superintendent stated on Tuesday.

After launching an investigation into reports that the Duxbury High School team had used offensive language in its play-call system used to make on-field adjustments, Duxbury, Massachusetts school officials stated that the language included remarks that were anti-Semitic, NBC Boston reported.

"As our investigation continues to unfold, it has become clear that members of the Duxbury High School football team did, in fact, use anti-Semitic and potentially other inappropriate and derogatory language," Duxbury Schools Superintendent John Antonucci said in a statement.

Among other allegations, the football players are accused of having used the term "Auschwitz" as part of calling plays in a game that took place last month against Plymouth North High School.

"It trivializes Judaism and it trivializes the Holocaust," said Robert Trestan, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League's New England chapter in an interview with NBC Boston.

He questioned if this was an isolated incident, or an ongoing issue. "Auschwitz is one of history's worst known death camps. It really has no place being used as a substitute for a football play."

School officials have been taking the allegations seriously, including speaking with the local community and the ADL.

The team's head coach, Dave Maimaron, was suspended last week after the issue was brought to light, the Boston Herald reported. He later issued a statement expressing his regret,

"On behalf of the staff and players of the Duxbury High School football team, I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass, and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12," he stated. "The use of this language was careless, unnecessary, and most importantly hurtful on its face – inexcusable."