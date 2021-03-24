Bedouin Arabs attack Border Police officers

Three Border Police officers were hospitalized Wednesday night after they were violently attacked at the entrance to the northern Bedouin village of Bir al-Maksur.

The officers had requested to see the license of a youth riding a motorcycle. The examination revealed that the driver was a 17-year-old youth from the village, who did not have a driver's license and whose motorcycle did not have license plates.

Within minutes, dozens of Bedouin crowded around them, punching and kicking the officers. The police later arrested four suspects.

"The fighters, who acted with determination while using pepper gas, managed to bring about the arrest of two suspects during the incident, and afterwards brought about the arrest of another two suspects, all of whom are suspected of taking part in the attack," the Border Police said in a statement.

"The fighters who were injured were evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, in light condition. The suspects - the motorcycle driver, his brother, his father, and another suspect, all of whom are residents of Bir al-Maksur - were arrested for continued interrogation by police."