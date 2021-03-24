Ezra Sheinberg to be released ahead of schedule?

Ezra Sheinberg, former dean of the Orot Ha'ari yeshiva in the northern city of Tzfat, will be brought before the Release Committee on Thursday.

Sheinberg was convicted of sexually abusing eight women and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison. He is currently serving his sentence in the Maasiyahu Prison.

If the Committee approves, his sentence will be shortened, and he will be released earlier than expected from prison.

One of the women he abused expressed concern over such a possibility, writing on Facebook: "Yes. It came. The day I was afraid of for six years."

"Tomorrow at 9:00a.m. in the Maasiyahu Prison, Ezra Sheinberg, a sex offender who admitted to sex offenses under the most serious conditions of rape, while abusing a position of authority, will approach the Release Committee."

"The Prosecutor's Office said that he has undergone such a good process, that they do not think they need to place a supervisory order on him. Do you understand? A sex offender who hurt dozens of women...will walk free, without supervision.

"Our attorney did everything she could to prevent this, but the Israeli judicial system does not know what its right hand does and what its left hand does.... He must remain in prison for at least another year, and complete the measly sentence he was given. He does not deserve to be free even one minute early."