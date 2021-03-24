The Sovereignty Youth’s get-out-the-vote operation for the Right

Dozens of members of the Sovereignty Youth participated in the Election Day operation that took place at the Oz veGaon preserve, issuing a call to the right-wing camp to go out and vote for parties faithful to the Land of Israel.

Volunteers at the Election Day operation began the day with a prayer at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron; continued in Oz veGaon by making hundreds of phone calls to urge people to go and vote, candidates and activists from various parties came throughout the entire day to encourage the Right camp’s call to the public.

The call: “If you want sovereignty, go out and vote, don’t be apathetic and don’t stay home” led the entire event. At the same time, a car convoy drove around the streets of Gush Etzion encouraging and urging the voters to go out to the voting booths.

Head of Gush Etzion Council Shlomo Ne’eman met with the Election Day activists and said: “We will finish this day with more than two and a half million Jews leaving their homes to vote at the voting booths, to achieve certain values, to obtain a certain government, in order to be, and so that this Land will be managed in a nationalist, right-wing manner. There is an ideology here and after all, there are four people that do not know how to get along. They are heads of parties such as Gideon Sa’ar, Naftali Bennett, Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They have to sit down together in a room and lead us to a right-wing government that won the votes of two and a half million people. Now is the time for them to take themselves in hand and understand that this is the mission, to form a right-wing government."