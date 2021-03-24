Deputy Health Minister to Arutz Sheva: The Arab public said 'no' to the Joint List

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) spoke to Arutz Sheva on Tuesday night, after the publication of the TV exit polls, and said that Naftali Bennett will have to join a right-wing government so as not to drag the country into a fifth election.

"We will wait to see the real results, there is no doubt that the direction is positive," Kisch said. “But we have to see that we achieved the 61 seats. I hope that the Likud will grow and that we will have more seats. There is one thing we know for sure: that the Arab sector clearly said ‘no’ to the Joint List. And I tell you that we as the Likud will deal with the violence in the Arab sector and bring about more peace agreements. The Prime Minister said he would bring more peace agreements. And we are changing the map in the Middle East."

Will you collaborate with Bennett?

"He is definitely welcome and I think he is needed. He will make a serious mistake if he leads the country to a fifth election. There is a real opportunity here to lead a full right-wing government. He is a partner along the way and I believe he will join."

As for Gideon Sa’ar, Kisch said, "He is a political opponent and we want to win and we won. Hopefully the same will be reflected in the real results. I think he made a mistake. He went to an atmosphere party. The Likud is the only place, it is our home. Only the Likud led by Binyamin Netanyahu."

Is Sa’ar also invited to the next government?

"I'm telling you - we'll form a government of 61 members and after we do that - anyone who wants to join will be welcome to do so."