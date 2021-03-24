2021 Election: Vote counting continues

The vote counting in the elections to the 24th Knesset continues. As of 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, approximately 50% of the votes had been counted.

The seat distribution is as follows:

Likud - 32 seats

Yesh Atid - 17

Shas - 10

United Torah Judaism - 8

Blue and White - 8

Yamina - 7

Yisrael Beytenu - 7

Religious Zionist Party - 7

Labor - 6

Joint List - 6

New Hope - 6

Meretz - 5

Ra'am is just below the electoral threshold at this point, receiving 3.24% of the votes.

The Central Election Committee estimates that the count of all the votes, including the double envelopes, will conclude on Friday.