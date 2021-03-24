2021 Election: Vote counting continues

The vote counting in the elections to the 24th Knesset continues. As of 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, approximately 50% of the votes had been counted.
The seat distribution is as follows:
Likud - 32 seats
Yesh Atid - 17
Shas - 10
United Torah Judaism - 8
Blue and White - 8
Yamina - 7
Yisrael Beytenu - 7
Religious Zionist Party - 7
Labor - 6
Joint List - 6
New Hope - 6
Meretz - 5
Ra'am is just below the electoral threshold at this point, receiving 3.24% of the votes.
The Central Election Committee estimates that the count of all the votes, including the double envelopes, will conclude on Friday.