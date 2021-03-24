Netanyahu: We brought a tremendous achievement, we must not go to a fifth election

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday night after exit polls predicted the Likud had won 30 seats in the election.

“Tonight we brought a tremendous achievement. We brought the Likud to be the largest party in Israel by a very large margin! This is the largest gap between two leading parties in Israel in recent decades,” he said.

The Prime Minister added, “Israel is the world champion in vaccines. Israel is a model for the entire world thanks to the people and the doctors and thanks to the vaccines we have brought. We did this because we cared for everyone, Jews and Arabs. We brought vaccines to everyone just as we brought peace agreements to everyone.”

“The scandalous decision [of the International Criminal Court] in The Hague must be overturned. More peace agreements must be brought with Arab countries. Peace for peace and not peace for the displacement of settlements. All of this has an absolute majority in the elected Knesset," he said.

Netanyahu stressed, "I am reaching out to all members of the Knesset. I do not rule out anyone. The state needs a stable government, not one based on personal disqualifications. I suggest to all Knesset members who believe in the principles of the right not to disqualify us. Any other option will lead us to a fifth election."