Lapid: There won’t be a government based on the votes of the racists and homophobes

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid gave a statement on Tuesday night, following the publication of the exit polls.

“Three months ago we brought down the government. We were the fourth largest party in Israel and now we are the second largest and leading the change bloc. We did it with responsibility, we made sure to keep all the parties in the bloc above the threshold and to keep alive the chance of change in Israel,” he said.

“Throughout the campaign, I said to our Knesset Members that are children watch us on TV so let’s have them be proud of us and the way we conduct ourselves. Tonight, we can be proud of the way we handled ourselves and of the result.”

“At the moment, Netanyahu doesn’t have 61 seats but the change bloc does. We’ll wait for the final results but as it stands there won’t be a government based on the votes of the racists and homophobes. I’ve started speaking to party leaders and we’ll wait for the results but we’ll do everything to create a sane government in Israel,” stressed Lapid.

“Thank you to the hundreds of thousands who supported us and tens of thousands of activists most of whom are still working at the polling stations.”