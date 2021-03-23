Yamina chairman Bennett after election polls released: I'll do what's right for Israel

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett reacted to the publication of initial election polls which see him getting seven or eight seats in the upcoming Knesset.

"I'll do what's right for the State of Israel," read Bennett's post-election statement.

Bennett's aides said that despite the lower-than-expected results, the Yamina chairman is eager to decide who gets to form the next government which they hope will be a stable one.

They pointed out that Bennett made true on his promise to create an independent right-wing party, withstood challenges from both the Right and Left camps, and remained true to his word, remaining free to choose the future of the party, adding that Bennett will be the one to decide the shape of the 24th Knesset and bring the state out of the present state of chaos it finds itself in.