Watch Live: Arutz Sheva's special election analysis of the 2021 Knesset election results

Josh Hasten is an American Oleh who made Aliyah to Israel in 2002 and has been at the forefront of Israel advocacy since his arrival. Josh says he wants to get the truth out to the world about the way Israel conducts itself.

Josh is the International Spokesperson for Gush Etzion and the wekly radio program Israel Uncensored,” on "The Land of Israel Network." He has appeared appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, APTV, I24.

Eve Harrow is a radio talk show host for "The Land of Israel Network" defending Israel in the international arena and bringing the latest news from the Holy Land.