Mahane Yehuda Market comes back to life after a year of COVID

Tali Friedman, chairman of the Mahane Yehuda market merchants' committee and chairman of the market association, tells Arutz Sheva about the difficult year the market went through during the coronavirus pandemic and the return to activity and routine ahead of the Passover holiday.

Friedman notes the difficult feelings of the merchants who despite being in an open space were prevented from opening their businesses, while other businesses such as supermarkets were allowed to open and increased their supply and also sold non-essential products. "It upset us that we couldn't use this open air resource."

According to her, the mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Leon, "stood in front of the government and made our voice heard in a very clear, painful and decisive manner, and that is what helped us, at least in the first stage, in a vital way."

"Passover eve is here in the market, for us it is Freedom Day," says Friedman, describing the abysmal difference between what was a year ago and what is happening today. Last year for Passover less than ten businesses out of 800 managed to open and sell their wares. For us to be a holiday eve, and this is a holiday eve we are used to having the appearance of a holiday, more people, more colors, more voices. For us it is real freedom. It is proof we are back to real life

At the end of her speech, Friedman called on the public to come to the market, shop there and support traders after the difficult year, "I invite all of Israel to come here, to enjoy the most colorful and beautiful market we have in the country."