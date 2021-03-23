Liberman: 'Haredim are flocking to the polls, seculars need to vote'

Yisrael Beytenu party chairman MK Avidgor Liberman warned Tuesday of a ‘flood’ of haredi voters, calling on secular Israeli Jews to get out and vote.

Liberman met with voters at Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Center on election day, telling secular Israelis not to remain at home.

“The haredim are flocking to the polls,” said Liberman.

“I hope that every person here has already voted or is on the way to vote. The most important thing for the secular public is to go out and vote.”

“In the last election, about 1.2 million people in predominantly secular cities didn’t go to vote. I am calling on all of you to go cast your ballots.”

“In Tel Aviv alone, there are at least five seats-worth of voters who didn’t come out to vote in the last election. The haredim are flocking to the polls. Now is the seculars’ turn.”