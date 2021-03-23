Number of seriously ill COVID patients drops below 500

A total of 942 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Monday, as the infection rate continues to fall, dropping to the lowest level in months, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning.

Just 1.6% of tests conducted Monday came back positive, up slightly from 1.7% of tests carried out Sunday. Sunday marked the lowest level since November 19th, when 1.4% of tests came back positive.

There are now 14,679 known active cases of the virus in Israel, of which 764 are being treated in hospitals, down from 816 on Monday.

Of those 764 hospitalizations, 499 patients are in serious condition, down from 529 Monday. That is the lowest level since December 21st, when there were 489 seriously ill coronavirus patients hospitalized.

Infection coefficient fell to 0.60 as of March 12th, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is down from 0.62 the day before, and is far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,6114, including 12 deaths Monday and one fatality Tuesday.

Thus far, 5,189,210 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 55.80% of the population, with 49.48% of, or 4,601,075 people having received two doses.