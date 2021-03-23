Lapid: Likud government will be racist, homophobic, and dangerous

Leader of the Opposition and chief of the Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid voted Tuesday morning at a polling station in Tel Aviv’s Ramat Aviv Gimmel neighborhood.

“In the end everything comes down to two options - a strong Yesh Atid or a dark and dangerous government,” Lapid told reporters after he voted.



“This is the moment of truth for the State of Israel and in the end everything comes down to two options - a strong Yesh Atid or a dark, dangerous, racist and homophobic government that will take money from hard working people and give it to people who don’t work.”

“A government that won’t work for those who keep this country going, who work hard, pay taxes and serve in the army.”