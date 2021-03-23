They went to a wedding - and their cars were broken into

One of the vehicles which was broken into

Dozens of vehicles parked outside a wedding hall in Be'er Sheva were broken into Monday night.

Itamar Aviad, the owner of one of the vehicles, recalled: "Yesterday I was at the wedding of a good friend from reserve duty in Be'er Sheva. I walked into the wedding at 8:00p.m. and at 10:00p.m. the police called me to tell me my car had been broken into - mine, and dozens of other vehicles [belonging to people] at the wedding."

"The parking lot was on the grounds of Maor Heitev, right next to the hall. The thieves broke the windshield and stole my bag, my wallet with all my documents and cards, and my laptop computer."

As a result of the thefts, the wedding ended earlier than expected.

"I had to go to the police in the middle of the night, and to travel two hours back with a broken windshield," he said, describing his "enormous feeling of frustration and helplessness, that there is no governance in the southern region."

"On election day, it is important to vote for parties which will bring back law and order and a feeling of security in the southern region, and to its residents. It feels like the Wild West."

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Aviad said: "I call on the politicians to place the issue of crime in the south at the top of their priority lists and bring back law and order and security to the southern region and to the south's residents. I call on the Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) to order the Police Commissioner to fully investigate this [incident] and bring the criminals to justice."