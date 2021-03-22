Prime Minister leaves notes at Western Wall

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara made a trip to the Western Wall in advance of the elections. In addition to their prayers at the holy site, they each followed the tradition of leaving a ‘letter to God’ in the form of a note folded and inserted between the stones.

The Prime Minister’s note was a brief letter of thanks to G-d expressing thanks that his family has survived the various medical events in their recent past, including COVID-19, a prayer or victory at the polls, and a pledge to continue to fight or the people and state of Israel.

Sara Netanyahu wrote at somewhat greater length, praying for her husband’s victory, the health of the nation, and her family’s welfare. She made specific mention of her own recent surgery, asking for a speedy and full recovery.

The Netanyahu family are not the only politicians making a pilgrimage to the Western Wall before the polls open -New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar was also spotted standing in prayer by the Wall earlier today.