Bennett answers Arutz Sheva reader questions

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, came to Arutz Sheva for a special broadcast to answer questions from the Arutz Sheva website.

"I hear the residents of the south feel that the Likud has abandoned them," Bennett says in a summary of another day in the election campaign in Israel’s south. "The Likud has completely abandoned the Negev and they know that only Yamina will return security to the Negev."

Yisrael, from Har Homa, asked: How would Bennett have acted had he been the one negotiating with the Saudis over Israeli sovereignty for Judea and Samaria?

"We do not gain anything. Even when we seem to be gaining something, it invariably turns into a loss for us. We need to stand firm on this issue.”

Merav from Tekoa asks: Why is Bennett still willing to join Netanyahu’s coalition, in spite of everything Netanyahu has done?

"We will not boycott Netanyahu because that would lead to a situation where it is impossible to form a government and we reach election five, six, and so on. Yamina can form a right-wing government of its own; when the Likud forms a powerful government, it eventually disrespects the traditions of the nation and discards them. We saw that when the Likud was strong enough to form the first stalemate - I and other members were ejected for weakening the party because we stood up for right-wing values. The key to a strong government is a strong Yamina.”

Benaya from Jerusalem asks: Why does Yamina not say explicitly that they will only join Likud’s coalition if it is already a majority?

“We need to be strong independently,” Bennett answers. “Everyone who has relied on Netanyahu exclusively has eventually paid dearly for it. Just look at the National Union party.”

Yediyah from Harish asks: What does Bennett think about reopening Ben-Gurion airport, and how will he stop mutations from spreading into Israel?

"The ruling of the High Court and its intervention in the management of the country is unacceptable. A good justice minister like Ayelet Shaked is the answer here, not like Nissenkorn, whom Netanyahu appointed.”

Itai from Rosh Ha’ayin asks: What makes Bennett a better candidate than Netanyahu?

“Netanyahu’s governments no longer function - not the economy, education, health, or any other system. In thirty-three years he has not reformed the judicial system. We lose bargaining power at every international meeting, with Hamas, with Hezbollah, everywhere. It’s time for something new.”

Yehuda from Jerusalem asks: Isn't signing that document against Lapid giving in to Netanyahu’s rhetoric?

"It has nothing to do with Netanyahu. I am a right-wing man, and do not intend to make a left-wing man the Prime Minister.”

Yogev from Rosh HaAyin asks: Bennett and Smotrich promised not to sling mud or quarrel during the campaign. What happened?

“Smotrich set out on his own, against the terms of our agreement. I have nothing bad to say about him, but I need to make certain decisions without him.”