Senators press Biden to ban gas cars

Two Democratic senators are calling on President Joe Biden to set a date for a nationwide ban on the sale of gas-powered automobiles, Reuters reported Monday.

The report cited a letter penned by California senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla pressing Biden to set a timetable for ending all sales of new gas cars in the US, based on California’s plan to end the sale in-state of gas-powered cars and trucks after 2035.

“Follow California’s lead and set a date by which all new cars and passenger trucks sold [will] be zero-emission vehicles,” the letter reads in part.

On September 23rd, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order imposing a ban on the sale of gas-powered automobiles after 2035.

California’s two senators called on Biden to impose a similar deadline for gas-powered vehicle sales nationwide, and also urged him to restore the state’s authority to impose car emission standards.

In 2019, the Trump administration revoked the Golden State’s authority to set its own tailpipe emissions standards.

President Biden has vowed to take steps to encourage the use of electric cars, but has thus far declined to back a ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles.

This January, Biden pledged that his administration would replace the entire fleet of 650,000 gas-powered vehicles owned by the federal government with US-manufactured electric vehicles.