Less than 700 new infections as COVID stats continue to plunge

A total of 669 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, as the infection rate continues to fall, dropping to the lowest level in months.

Just 1.5% of tests conducted Sunday came back positive, down from 1.9% of tests carried out Saturday. That is the lowest level since November 19th, when 1.4% of tests came back positive.

There are now 15,765 known active cases of the virus in Israel, of which 816 are being treated in hospitals.

Of those 816 hospitalizations, 529 patients are in serious condition, down from 549 Saturday. That is the lowest level since December 23rd, when there were 513 seriously ill coronavirus patients hospitalized.

Infection coefficient fell to 0.62 as of March 11th, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is down from 0.63 the day before, and is far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,098, including 10 deaths Sunday and two fatalities Monday.

Thus far, 5,175,980 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 55.66% of the population, with 49.07% of, or 4,563,045 people having received two doses.