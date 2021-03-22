Arab who attacked Jew will pay 40,000 shekels in compensation

An Arab who together with his friends attacked a young Jew near Jerusalem's Old City will pay his victim 40,000 shekels ($12,111), the Jerusalem District Court ruled.

Two years ago, the defendant attacked a 19-year-old yeshiva student near the Old City. He has been convicted and sentenced to 11 months in prison.

The attack occurred two years ago, when the yeshiva student, a resident of Jerusalem, was on his way to the Western Wall for prayers. As he neared the Old City's Zion Gate, three Arab youths came towards him and - after they confirmed that he was a Jew - began beating him violently over his entire body.

A short time after the attack, the three were arrested and indictments were filed against them. The court has already convicted the eldest of the attackers, sentencing him to eleven months in prison.

Honenu attorney Haim Bleicher, who represents the victim and his family, submitted a civil suit against the adult attacker. At the same time, he submitted additional suits against the minor attackers, who were recently convicted.

In the suit, Bleicher detailed the chain of events and the type of attack, as stated in the indictment against the adult attacker. He also noted the serious injury suffered by the victim, and the lengthy process he is undergoing in order to recover from the attack.

Two of the attackers, who were minors at the time of the attack, have also been convicted and there is a civil suit against them.

"A ruling such as this, which obligates the attacker to pay compensation to the victim from his own pocket, is part of our effort to fight this problem of anti-Semitic terror," Bleicher said. "We are sure that this will aid in deterring potential attacks."

"We at the Honenu organization will continue to work tirelessly in order to bring those who dare attack Jews to justice. Every terrorist and attacker should know that he will face lengthy legal processes and in the end he will pay from his own money, out of his own pocket, to the victim, in addition to his jail sentence. We are sure that this will contribute to deterrence and reducing terror."