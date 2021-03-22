5 injured in Jerusalem apartment explosion

At least five people were injured in an explosion and subsequent apartment fire in Jerusalem Monday morning.

The incident occurred on Bar Yochai Street in central Jerusalem at 9:35 a.m. Monday, apparently the result of an exploding gas tank.

The explosion resulted in a large blaze in an adjacent apartment unit, injuring at least five people inside the apartment.

The victims suffered from burns and smoke inhalation, and ranged from light condition to moderate condition.

MDA and United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs responded to the explosion, treating the victims before evacuating them to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT David Krispel who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "When I arrived at the scene I saw people exiting the building in which a fire was taking place. Together with volunteers we provided treatment at the scene to five people who were then transported to the hospital most in light condition and some in moderate-to-light condition."

The victims include a 50-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl, both of whom are in moderate condition, and three others in light or moderate-to-light condition.