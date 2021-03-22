Min. Eli Cohen: 'Arab MKs won't be sitting with us'

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen, who heads the Likud's election headquarters, on Monday morning urged Likud supporters to go out and vote.

"We see that in Likud cities, the voting rate is significantly less than in cities which are leftist strongholds," he told Channel 12 News' "Morning News." "Our purpose is to ensure people are not complacent and will go out to vote.

At the same time, Cohen emphasized that his party would not be relying on MK Mansour Abbas' Ra'am (United Arab List) party to form a coalition.

"I am willing to commit clearly: Mansour Abbas will not be with us. Not from within and not from without. We will not rely on him," Cohen promised.

"On the other hand, [Yamina chief MK Naftali] Bennett does not have the option of forming a coalition without [MK Yair] Lapid (Yesh Atid), [MK] Merav Michaeli (Labor), and Meretz. And the same goes for Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope)."