"Numerous" anti-Semitic posters and decals found in Canadian city

Police in Kelowna, Canada are launching an investigation after “numerous” anti-Semitic decals and posters were discovered along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital.

On March 19, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) were notified by the Kelowna government about the offensive decals and posters, many of which were anti-Semitic in nature.

According to a statement by the RCMP, the individual who first brought the issue to their attention told them she had already removed many of the posters. The city of Kelowna is continuing to remove the other posters and decals.

Another group of posters and decals that were linked to the first group were later found on Abbot Street.

The RCMP also discovered further decals at a bus stop in front of the hospital. They are reviewing video to see if they can find out more information.

“The posters have been removed and the investigation is in the early stages. The RCMP Forensic Identification Unit is engaged,” said Sergeant Kevin Duggan of the Kelowna RCMP. “The RCMP is working closely with the city of Kelowna to review video that may help to identify those involved.”

Kelowna mayor, Colin Basran, issued a statement in response to the discovery of the posters and decals.

“I am saddened and disturbed that these kind of views exist here and elsewhere,” he wrote. “But as a council, we hope our Jewish friends, along with people of all faiths and ethnicities, take some comfort in knowing these events are rare and that these ignorant voices represent a small fringe in contrast to the many thousands in Kelowna who believe in inclusion, diversity and civility.”