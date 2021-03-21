Iran caught discussing plan to attack US military base using boat as a bomb

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps recently discussed the possibility of attacking an American military base using a boat carrying explosive charges, according to a report in the Associated Press.

The base in question, the Fort McNair Army base, is located in Washington DC and a mere 10 minutes from the White House.

In January, the National Security Agency (NSA) became aware of the conversation. The plan involves filling a boat with explosives, similar to the 2000 USS Cole bombing in Yemen. In that attack, Al Qaeda used a small-sized fibreglass boat containing C4 explosives and two suicide bombers to blow up the U.S. Navy destroyer, killing 17 sailors and injuring 37. It was one of the deadliest attacks against an American naval ship in recent history.

The findings by the NSA also revealed threats to kill General Joseph M. Martin, whose residence is on the base, and plans to infiltrate and surveil the base, according to two officials interviewed on condition of anonymity by the Associated Press.

The Revolutionary Guard’s commanders were reportedly unsatisfied with their revenge attacks, specifically on the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq, in the aftermath of the killing of General Soleimani. The al-Asad attack did not kill any American soldiers, but did lead to many soldiers suffering concussions.