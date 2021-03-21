He’ll be back: Trump returning to social media with his own platform in 2-3 months

Donald Trump advisor Jason Miller said that the former president is returning to social media with his “own platform” that will “completely redefine the game,” according to Fox News.

Miller, who served as a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign, spoke to Fox News #MediaBuzz on Sunday.

He stated that Trump is planning to launch his new social media platform to mark his return in two to three months, and that the new site will attract “tens of millions” of new users.

In the wake of the January 6 Capitol riots, Trump was permanently banned from Twitter. He had been a fixture on the social media site since his 2016 election campaign, authoring numerous tweets daily. The former president had 90 million followers on Twitter.