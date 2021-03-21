School assistant who didn't get vaccinated, tested cannot enter school premises

The Tel Aviv Regional Labor Court ruled today, Sunday, in a precedent-setting ruling that the right of a school assistant not to be vaccinated against Corona and to be tested does not outweigh the right to take care of the well-being of students, their parents and the educational staff.

According to Kan News, the court rejected the petition of an assistant in a Kokhav Yair school who refused to get vaccinated and test for Corona at the frequency demanded, and whom the local council did not agree to allow entry to the school where she works.

The judge ruled that the well-being of all those in the Kokhav Yair Tzur Yigal Council prevailed over the assistant's right. The court also ruled that the assistant will receive salary for up to the present day, and later it will be decided whether she will continue to receive a salary.

Despite making a ruling, the court criticized the Knesset in the matter. "We turn to those in charge of the legislative amendments required to regulate the matter, for the purpose of clarity and uniformity, which are so necessary in our day," it was written.