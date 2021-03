A Tel Aviv resident in his 60s was arrested last night on suspicion of stealing on Friday the handbag of MK Miki Haimovich (Blue and White) from the "Made in Israel" cafe in Masaryk Square in the city yesterday.

The handbag contained four credit cards, a Knesset member card, a Knesset entry certificate, additional documents as well as keys and hundreds of shekels.

Today, Sunday, the suspect will be brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court for a remand hearing.