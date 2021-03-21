US charges 10 Iranians for evading sanctions

US authorities on Friday unveiled charges against 10 Iranians for allegedly evading American sanctions by concealing more than $300 million in transactions over 20 years through front companies, AFP reported.

The individuals are believed to have conducted transactions on behalf of the Iranian government, including purchasing two $25 million oil tankers, through more than 70 front companies in the United States, Iran, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The suspects, who were also slapped with a money laundering fine of more than $157 million, are believed to be outside the United States.

John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security, said, "Through the use of front companies, money service businesses and exchanges throughout the world, the defendants worked to disguise hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of transactions on behalf of a state sponsor of terrorism."

If convicted of the conspiracy charge, the defendants face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The US during the Trump administration ramped up the sanctions on Iran after it withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.

While President Joe Biden has indicated a willingness to return to the deal with Iran, his administration also imposed sanctions on Iran, blacklisting two Iranians for their “involvement in gross violations of human rights”.