Abbas receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, the WAFA news agency reported.

Abbas urged Palestinian Arabs to continue to adhere to the public safety protocols and the vaccination instructions of the PA “health ministry”.

Early on Saturday, the PA “health ministry” announced the launch of a vaccination campaign in which the first stage will include medical staff, patients of cancer and kidney failure, and elderly people above 75 years of age.

The PA officially launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign earlier this month, with health workers receiving the first shots.

The campaign began after Israel transferred 2,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine and said it had earmarked another 3,000 shots for Palestinian Arabs.

Despite getting thousands of doses from Israel as well as vaccines from Russia, the PA has been critical of Israel and has accused it of holding up the transfer of vaccines.

While criticizing Israel, the PA also recently acknowledged that it has given COVID-19 vaccines to senior PA officials and to the Jordanian royal family.