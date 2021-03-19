Poll: Pro-Netanyahu bloc has 51 seats without Yamina

A final election poll published on Channel 12 News on Friday evening finds that the right and the Likud continue to gain strength, but Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu still does not have the required 61 seats which will allow him to form a government.

The poll, conducted by the Midgam Institute led by Mano Geva in collaboration with iPanel, finds that the Likud would win 32 seats if elections were held today, an increase of two seats compared to the previous poll conducted earlier this week. Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, remains stable with 18 seats.

New Hope, led by Gideon Sa’ar, and Yamina, led by Naftali Bennett, continue to weaken and are down to a single-digit number with 9 seats each.

The predominantly Arab Joint List party wins 8 seats, Shas has 8 seats as well, United Torah Judaism wins 7 seats and so does Yisrael Beytenu. The Labor Party has 6 seats in this poll.

The election may be decided on which of the smaller parties pass the electoral threshold and, according to this poll, there are 4 parties that are on the verge of the threshold, but all of them pass it: Religious Zionism of Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, Blue and White led by Benny Gantz, Meretz and Ra’am. Each of these parties wins 4 seats.

The New Economic party led by Yaron Zelekha does not pass the electoral threshold, with 1.3%.

In terms of blocs, the pro-Netanyahu bloc has 51 seats without Yamina and Ra’am, and the anti-Netanyahu bloc wins 56.

