Greece to assume presidency of the IHRA

Greece will assume the rotating presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance next month, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, according to i24NEWS.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou said Athens would take over the IHRA presidency on April 1.

"We attach particular importance" to the event, he said, adding that Greece's first-ever IHRA presidency would focus on education.

In 2019, Greece adopted the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, which offers a comprehensive description of anti-Semitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial and, sometimes controversially, the way anti-Semitism relates to the ways criticism of Israel is expressed.

Anti-Semitism remains a problem in Greece, whose Jewish community was nearly wiped out during the Holocaust.

In October, several Jewish cemeteries and a Holocaust memorial were vandalized after the leaders of the Greek neo-Nazi organization Golden Dawn were jailed in a landmark trial.

In December, the fence around the local synagogue and Holocaust memorial in the northeastern Greek city of Larissa were spray-painted with anti-Semitic graffiti.

In January of 2019, the Jewish Memorial Cemetery in Thessaloniki was vandalized two days before Holocaust Memorial Day. That marked the third time in half a year that the monument was vandalized.

In October of 2018, eight tombstones were smashed at a Jewish cemetery in Trikala. The cemetery has some of Greece’s oldest tombstones, including some erected more than 450 years ago.

In May of 2018, assailants destroyed several Jewish headstones in a cemetery in a southwestern suburb of Athens.