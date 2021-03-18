Meghan McCain: Anti-Semitism is the only bigotry tolerated in US

Anti-Semitism is still largely accepted in the US, Meghan McCain claimed Wednesday, lamenting what she said was the rush to forgive celebrities for making anti-Jewish remarks.

McCain, a cohost on The View and on Fox News and the daughter of late Arizona Senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain, spoke Wednesday on The View during a segment focusing on the apology by rapper and comedian Nick Cannon for past anti-Semitic remarks.

Last year, Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS over a podcast with Richard Griffin, also known as “Professor Griff”, a former Nation of Islam member and rapper who was once a member of the Public Enemy rap group.

During the podcast, the two discussed a number of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, with Cannon endorsing the claim that “the Rothschilds … control everything outside of America”.

Cannon and Griffin went on to defend Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan from allegations of anti-Semitism, denying that anti-Jewish bigotry constitutes anti-Semitism, claiming that “Semitic people are black people.”

“You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” Cannon said.

On Tuesday, Cannon sat down with ABC’s ‘Soul of a Nation’ to address the controversy, seeking what he called “atonement” for his comments.

“I’m going through the process of atonement for growth,” Cannon said. “Ultimately, I’ve always said that apologies are empty. Apologies are weightless.”

While some of McCain’s fellow cohosts on The View praised Cannon for his efforts to educate himself on Judaism as part of his ‘atonement’, McCain said that the public shouldn’t rush to forgive Cannon.

McCain warned that anti-Semitism remains largely “passable” in the US, with too many people willing to forgive anti-Jewish rhetoric more quickly than other forms of bigotry.

Anti-Semitism, she said is “the last form of passable bigotry in America.”

“This isn’t just about Nick Cannon. It’s why we, as Americans, seem to find more forgiveness in our heart for anti-Semitism than we do of racism of any other kind.”

“I think my concern is, for some reason, anti-Semitism is something we let people forgive a lot easier than any other forms of bigotry and racism.”

“I find that people who say anti-Semitic things are forgiven a lot easier than anything else.”