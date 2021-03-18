Original director's cut of 2017's Justice League starring Israeli actress now available

2017's Justice League was widely seen as a let down by fans eager to watch a film that united DC Comics superheroes, including Israeli actress Gal Gadot reprising her role as Wonder Woman.

The $300 million box office bomb, while given credit for its action sequences by film reviewers, was generally panned by disappointed DC Comics fans for its poor screenplay, bad pacing and thin plot, and weak CGI. Audiences also complained the movie's villain seemed too one-dimensional.

Now, fans disappointed four years ago will have another chance to see the film in its original glory. Director Zack Snyder's original vision for the film, his personal cut that was never released, has been made available as of today on streaming site HBO Max.

Snyder and his producer wife Deborah withdrew from the making of the film before it was completed following the death of their daughter. Justice League was then finished by Avengers director Joss Whedon, who was blamed by critics and fans for disjointed plot points and poor quality visual effects.

Several years ago, fans of the superheroes featured in the film began a campaign for WarnerMedia to release Snyder's version of the movie, going as far as buying a billboard in New York's Times Square in 2019.

Now, Gadot's popular Wonder Woman character will be getting another lease on life with the re-release of Snyder's original vision for the film, which is sure to please fans of superhero movies.