Israeli Arab activist: 'Israel helping PA Arabs - not the PA'
Despite international criticism signaling out Israel, Arab-Israel activist tells UN the Jewish State is doing more for Arabs than the PA.
Covid vaccine
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
