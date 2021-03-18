Mother and baby dead due to internal hemorrhage

Noa Lifshitz-Shaked, 37, died at 36 weeks pregnant due to internal hemorrhage.

Lifshitz-Shaked, a resident of Hod Hasharon in central Israel and a mother to 3-year-old twins, was brought for urgent medical treatment to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, partially conscious and suffering from very severe internal hemorrhage which endangered her life.

Her condition was initially noticed by her father, who is by profession an operating room nurse.

Upon her arrival in the hospital, she underwent an emergency Caesarean section to deliver her baby, who was born in serious condition. While she was still in the operating room, hospital staff succeeded in stopping the hemorrhage and resuscitating the mother.

Afterwards, staff arrived from Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital, hooked her up to an ECMO machine, and transferred her in critical condition to their general intensive care unit.

However, despite the Ichilov staff's best efforts, which included two complex surgeries to save her life, Noa died a few hours ago, on Thursday morning. The baby, who was still in NICU at Meir, died during the course of Wednesday night.

Lifshitz-Shaked's family said: "Noa was an amazing mother to Lani and Lori, and married with great love to Ido. She was a beloved sister to Lilach and the best daughter in the world to her parents, Tzippi and Ze'evik. Noa aimed for excellence in everything that she touched, with outstanding honesty and integrity. She was a talented and bright woman, with a great love of life."

"At this difficult time for our family, we would like to thank the medical staff at Ichilov for fighting uncompromisingly for her life and the life of the baby. We will remember and love her forever, and we will continue her legacy and raise her daughters with great love."