Yair Lapid: 'We're an iron wall against Netanyahu'

Yesh Atid leader MK Yair Lapid has claimed that his party is an "iron wall" defending against the "tragedy" of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's next government.

In an interview with Israel Hayom, Lapid said his party is "an iron wall protecting against the tragedy of Netanyahu's next government. We will not agree to allow our children to become second-class citizens."

He added that Housing Minister Yakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism), Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas), MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism), and Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) "will not decide for our children the values of this country."

"If we do not form the next government, if Netanyahu wins, G-d forbid, he will form a government with Litzman, Deri, Smotrich, and Ben Gvir. This is the only government he has. This is the coalition which he calls 'a full right-wing government' - a non-Zionist government in which the Likud is completely subservient. Netanyahu is chained by haredi businessmen and by the most extremist elements of Israeli society. It's a government of followers of the murderer Baruch Goldstein."

According to Lapid, the victory which will lead to the formation of a government not led by Netanyahu is within arm's reach.

"We are fighting for the 61st Knesset seat," he said. "The entire past two years can be summed up in a single seat. Whoever is determined enough will get it. If we work right and we work hard, if we convince everyone debating, we can win these elections."

"I want to tell all those debating that the other side is not debating. They have already decided. They want a government of darkness, of immunity, of eliminating democracy," he claimed.