European Union to implement coronavirus passport for free travel within EU

The European Union announced on Wednesday a "Digital Green Certificate" that would grant access to EU citizens to freely travel across the bloc. The move comes as nations worldwide discuss how best to deal with the issue of closed borders while the pandemic rages across the planet.

The Digital Green Certificate will provide digital proof that a person has either been vaccinated against COVID, received a negative test result or recovered from the virus. The passport will take the form of a digital mark or a paper document with a unique QR code containing a digital signature to protect against forgery. The passport will be free, safe, secure and valid in all EU countries, said the European Commission.

"When travelling, every EU citizen or third-country national legally staying or residing in the EU, who holds a Digital Green Certificate, should be exempted from free movement restrictions in the same way as citizens from the visited Member State," said the commission. "If a Member State continues to require holders of a Digital Green Certificate to quarantine or test, it must notify the Commission and all other Member States and justify this decision."

The commission stated that the infrastructure needed to set up the certificates will be in place by summer. It is also working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure the passports are compliant with passports from other parts of the world.

The system is a temporary measure and will be in place until the pandemic is declared over by the WHO, said the commission.