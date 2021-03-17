Markle mulling presidential run? 'She nabbed herself a prince'
Michael Knowles says that while she knows next to nothing about serious subject matters, Markle is an 'extremely talented politician.'
Harry and Meghan
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaMarkle mulling presidential run? 'She nabbed herself a prince'
Markle mulling presidential run? 'She nabbed herself a prince'
Michael Knowles says that while she knows next to nothing about serious subject matters, Markle is an 'extremely talented politician.'
Harry and Meghan
Reuters
top